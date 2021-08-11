Understandably, Blades fans were delighted as Slavisa Jokanovic enjoyed his first win as Blades boss, albeit against League Two opposition. Here’s how a section of them reacted on social media….

@FNRLTheBlog: In ten years time when Rhian Brewster has become our all time record goal scorer, the 6,800 who attended the match against Carlisle last night can say they were there to witness the start of his goalscoring run.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

@BrewsterBagsman: So happy for Brewster, that goal is huge not only for him, but United aswell

@CharlotteThorp3: These young lads coming through the academy are looking like fire and sound hungry to be in that starting XI … I love it.

@tyronej1984: One thing is becoming quite clear; we have an outstanding group of young lads coming through the ranks. The future could not be brighter.

@JONEZY04413334: Rewatching Rhian Brewster goals highlights again on YouTube looking forward to what we are going to get now he has his first goal

Rhian Brewster scores his first goal in Sheffield United colours: Darren Staples / Sportimage

@AntSSimo19: Didn’t get tonight but good to hear of the academy graduates impressing. Happy to see Brewster hit the net early in the season and would like to see Luke Freeman given an opp. Always impressed as an opposing player but yet to see him get a proper run in the R&W.

@deaks_89: We got the job done tonight and into the next round… These young lads that played look great and hopefully will have a long future with us. Glad that

@RhianBrewster9 has finally got his first (of many) goals tonight

@twentyonetrain: Could see @RhianBrewster9 becoming a cult hero. Tough start, fans have stuck by him, goal tonight and clear to see the passion and relief. Interested to see how this kick starts his Blades career.

@oldsufctweets: Grandson’s first ever Blades game and he gets to see Brewster score. Oh what a night

@Blandona: Some decent performances tonight but surely Zak Brunt will be knocking on the door for a start soon ... looks very assured in that midfield.

@ryanhall10: Lopata going to be some player

@KopFinest: Never seen a fan base get behind a striker with 0 goals like that before. Never seen a fan base so delighted said striker got his first goal.