Jebbison, who rose to prominence last season with a goal on his full Premier League debut away at Everton, made his first appearance of the season in tonight’s EFL Cup win over Carlisle at Bramall Lane, with a number of senior strikers either rested or injured.

The Serb confirmed that Lys Mousset will miss four to six weeks with the hamstring injury he picked up during Saturday’s season-opening defeat at home to Birmingham City.

But with six senior strikers on his books, plus Jebbison and Tyler Smith, who also started against Carlisle, Jokanović is expected to sanction the temporary departure of Jebbison after admitting the Canadian-born England youth international “needs to play games.”

“You can see how many strikers I have in my team, and you can see how we tried to use them in different positions,” Jokanović said after Rhian Brewster’s first goal in United colours sent the Blades through to the second round.

“When one guy is out [Mousset], it’s a chance for all the players and Jebbo is one of the important products from our academy. We believe he has to be on the field, which is the only reason we’re thinking about a situation of loaning him.

Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison (right) and Carlisle United's George Tanner battle for the ball: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire