United handed five debuts to their younger players after making 11 changes from the side that lost to Birmingham City in the Championship opener on Saturday. Here’s how the United players fared...

Michael Verrips 6

Relatively untroubled for the most part but made a very smart save to stop Mampala’s shot, and also hold on to it. Looked confident on the ball as United passed it out of defence with ease

Jayden Bogle 7

Beat his opposition full-back two or three times early in the game and looked a threat down the right wing. Great cross in the second half was dying to be converted but McBurnie could only head wide. An encouraging performance that will keep George Baldock on his toes

Chris Basham 6

Restored to the starting XI for his first appearance of the regular season, Basham was a little more restrained going forward than we’re used to seeing him but defensively, he was as solid as ever. Finished the game with the captain’s armband

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster celebrates after scoring his first goal in Blades colours: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Kacper Lopata 8

A very promising display. The youngster almost marked his debut with a dream goal when he rose highest to head Luke Freeman’s corner goalwards, but Lukas Jensen was equal to it. Seemed to win every header in both boxes and his diagonal passes to Bogle were a threat throughout, too

Kyron Gordon 6

One of five debutants in the Blades side, Gordon was solid rather than spectacular as he lined up on the back of the United back three. Later made way for Ollie Norwood as United changed shape

Rhys Norrington-Davies 6

A useful run out for the Welsh international defender, who was a threat going forward as well as being defensively solid. Will be interesting to see if he gets the nod at left-back at Swansea on Saturday

Zak Brunt 7

A good debut for the young man, both on the ball and off it. Cramped up late in the game which is no surprise considering the amount of ground he must have covered. Was always available to receive the ball in tight areas. Encouraging.

Luke Freeman 6

Another player handed an opportunity to impress Jokanović, Freeman showed off his repertoire of tricks to outfox the Carlisle midfield at times. Showed his industrious side as well with a good early challenge

Tyler Smith 6

The youngster, and Gordon’s older brother, linked up in a sort-of-No.10 role behind Brewster and Sharp, and could have picked up an assist when he fed Brewster, who shot over the bar. Worked tirelessly for the cause until he was replaced by Jebbison

Rhian Brewster 7.5

Will feel an almighty relief at finally getting off the mark in a Blades shirt, in his 32nd appearance since a club-record move from Liverpool 10 months ago. Could have added to his tally, but blazed over an effort on his left foot after being fed by Smith

Billy Sharp 6

Had a good chance to open the scoring early on, but his well-struck volley was well blocked by Jensen. Had an even better one later on, but couldn’t connect with the ball after Lopata headed it across goal. Was withdrawn at half-time for McBurnie

Subs: Oli McBurnie 6

Some good moments, some frustrating ones. Two crosses in a matter of moments were dying to be converted by a big centre-half, but he was nowhere near them

Ollie Norwood 6

Came on to shore up midfield as United changed shape. Had a shot from long range blocked

Daniel Jebbison 6