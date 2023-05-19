Blades broke Championship club records to seal automatic promotion and return to the top flight
Amid a distracting backdrop of takeover talk and off-field issues, Sheffield United’s players and staff kept their focus superbly to seal their place back in the Premier League next season.
United saw off the challenge of the likes of Luton and Middlesbrough to finish second in the Championship behind runaway leaders Burnley, in another season to remember at Bramall Lane.
Every fan will have their own opinions on the key men who helped to seal promotion, with Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie leading the scoring charts with 15 goals apiece.
We tasked our man Danny Hall to brush off his ratings one more time this season and give each player who featured significantly the ranking he feels they deserve.
1. Blades season ratings
Anel Ahmedhodzic was amongst the United players to impress Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Wes Foderingham 8
‘League One Wes’ is now Premier League Wes and will be hoping now for a long-awaited chance to show what he can do in the top flight. Would have had a chance of winning the Golden Glove if he didn’t pick up two red cards and subsequent suspensions but was a huge part of United’s success in league and cup. A stunning double save in the quarter-final against Blackburn still sticks in the mind and helped the Blades get to Wembley every bit as much as Doyle’s screamer at the other end Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
3. Adam Davies 6
Had to bide his time to make his Blades debut and had an up and down time of things when his chance did come. Mistakes and shaky moments against Norwich and Wrexham were cancelled out by crucial penalty saves against the same two sides and he proved an able deputy for Foderingham after adapting to the role of No.2 goalkeeper Photo: Paul Thomas
4. George Baldock 7.5
Won his second promotion as a Blade and will be relishing the test that awaits in the Premier League, after previously admitting he performs better against better players – as his display against Man City at Wembley perhaps suggested. It’s no coincidence that United looked a lot more settled once he recovered from injury and returned to the side, with his Furious George displays always a highlight