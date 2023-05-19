2 . Wes Foderingham 8

‘League One Wes’ is now Premier League Wes and will be hoping now for a long-awaited chance to show what he can do in the top flight. Would have had a chance of winning the Golden Glove if he didn’t pick up two red cards and subsequent suspensions but was a huge part of United’s success in league and cup. A stunning double save in the quarter-final against Blackburn still sticks in the mind and helped the Blades get to Wembley every bit as much as Doyle’s screamer at the other end Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images