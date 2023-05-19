Ndiaye wowed Blades fans as he helped United secure promotion in his first full season of senior football

Brian Deane, the Sheffield United legend, described current-day Blades favourite Iliman Ndiaye as “worth the entrance fee alone” after the Senegal international prepares for his first season at Premier League level.

Deane, who had three spells as a Blade and is remembered as one of United’s finest-ever players by fans of his generation, has had a front-row seat for many of Ndiaye’s majestic displays since breaking into the Blades first-team, as a pundit on the club’s in-house SUTV channel.

Ndiaye finished the promotion season with 15 goals and 11 assists, sharing the golden boot award with Oli McBurnie but walking away with a host of individual gongs to add to his bulging trophy cabinet.

Ndiaye also represented his country at the winter World Cup in Qatar and will be key to United’s hopes of surviving in the Premier League next season, ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

“For people from my era it sometimes takes a lot to get you off your seat,” Deane said. “Watching games as we do, you like to compare yourself and think of the players you played with, and so on.

“And [Ndiaye] has got the respect of everyone. He’s such a good player. You talk about anticipation ... when certain players get on the ball and you can hear the crowd and feel the energy go up in the place.

“It doesn’t happen a lot but this guy, from the moment I saw him, I felt that. And he’s been worth the entrance fee alone.”

