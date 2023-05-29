Lewis O’Brien has not given up on his quest to prove a success at Nottingham Forest, after Sheffield United were linked with another swoop for the out-of-favour midfielder this summer.

United had previously been credited with an interest in the former Huddersfield Town man, who joined Forest after they won promotion to the top flight last season. But he made just six league starts for Steve Cooper’s side in the Premier League and was left out of their 25-man squad for the second half of the campaign.

Thought to be on United’s radar as a potential replacement for Sander Berge if the Norwegian international departed in January, O’Brien instead agreed a late loan switch to United’s Championship rivals Blackburn Rovers - which ultimately did not go through with the paperwork not processed in time.

That left the 24-year-old in limbo, unable to play for Forest or anyone else, and was rescued by a loan switch to America, to play under the tutelage of Wayne Rooney at DC United.

He will remain there until the middle of July, while Rooney’s men have an option to make the move permanent. If that clause is not activated, then Forest could grant their man a period of leave to rest, rather than return straight to pre-season with them, and may then want a look at O’Brien before they take another decision on his future.

O’Brien arrived at the City Ground in a £10m double-deal with teammate Harry Toffolo and Forest may be tempted by a permanent or loan exit, according to reports over the weekend. Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom is working with a restricted budget despite United’s promotion but even a loan would complicate their future plans, with United only able to loan two players from fellow English clubs at any one time.

Tommy Doyle and James McAtee remain temporary targets following the success of their loan spells in helping the Blades to promotion while United have also been linked with a loan swoop for Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea.

For his part, O’Brien has not given up on returning to Forest this summer and showing them why they signed him in the first place as part of a remarkable spending spree last summer - although much may depend on their business this time around after sealing their place in the Premier League for another season at least.

“I backed myself,” he told the BBC recently. “I knew there were reasons why I had been signed and there are also reasons why other players were getting signed.

“I knew I was a different type of player to the ones who were coming in and those we already had. You just have to try and impress when you get on the pitch every day. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out.

“I am really grateful to Wayne Rooney and DC United but, personally, I want to prove I can be in the Forest team and I can play in the Premier League every week. I want to be the player they signed.”

