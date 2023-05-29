Injured defender recently admitted he can “see light at end of tunnel” after long battle for fitness

Jack O’Connell has undergone a remarkable physical transformation as the Sheffield United defender continues his bid for fitness after more than two years out of the game.

The defender, who turned 29 in March, has not played since September 2020 and has since undergone two operations on his injured knee. Blades fans are desperate to see him in a Blades shirt again but it remains to be seen whether that will happen, with his contract set to expire at the end of next month.

“I see light at the end of the tunnel now,” he admitted earlier this season. “I feel good, it’s just a shame that the games have run out and I haven’t had much time to get back on the pitch.

“Obviously I’m out of contract but I’m just happy I can run and I’m playing football again. So there’s definitely light at the end of the tunnel and we’ll see what happens next season.”

O’Connell has frequently worked with a personal trainer at the Hybrid Performance Centre in Bolton, with coach Daniel Baldwin this weekend sharing images of the defender’s remarkable physical transformation over the last 12 weeks on Instagram.

“Twelve weeks of work dieting down with the big man,” Baldwin wrote. “Ruthless with it throughout. He’s an absolute workhorse when it comes to training so that aspect was never going to be difficult.

“It’s been the first time dieting in a sense where every calorie going in has been controlled and the whole process was dealt with like a boss.”

O’Connell and his partner, England Lionesses star Alex Greenwood, recently began a business venture together but O’Connell, speaking on punditry duty with Sky Sports earlier in the season, insisted he isn’t giving up on returning to the game.

“I’ve got a lot of stuff going on outside of football,” the defender added. “Me and Alex have just opened a wellness centre in Cheshire and we’re going to bring out our own supplement line.