It wasn’t pretty but it was damned effective for Sheffield United this evening as they preserved their unbeaten start to the season with victory over Swansea City at Bramall Lane. The Blades had numerous chances to build on Josh Tymon’s first-half own goal, with Tyrese Campbell and sub Kieffer Moore hitting the woodwork, but Unitedites had to endure a nervy last few minutes as Swansea looked to nick a late equaliser.
United made three changes, with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Alfie Gilchrist and Moore all dropping out of the side, but the trio came off the bench to help United close out victory as Andre Brooks and sub Rhian Brewster also went close to scoring, and Michael Cooper kept yet another clean sheet after a smart late save. Here’s how we rated United’s players...
1. Michael Cooper 6.5
Difficult to rate him any higher as he didn't have a save to make - until the closing stages as he did well to keep out a dangerous curling free-kick - as he churned out another clean sheet. Normally so composed on the ball but even he wasn't immune to United's slow start as he overhit two passes to Shackleton that went sailing over the right-back's head
2. Jamie Shackleton 6
Made his full debut at right-back in place of Gilchrist and put in a performance full of industry. Had a rare first-half chance for United as his left-footed effort was deflected wide before he was replaced by Gilchrist just before the hour mark
3. Harry Souttar 6
Just a little off his usual commanding self in the first half as he was beaten on the deck a couple of times and looked a little tentative. Booked in the second for wiping out his man but superb in the air as ever
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Looked for periods of the first half like the man most likely to get United going from an attacking perspective as he drove forward from left centre-half but too often that momentum petered out. Otherwise United played too many sideways passes with Burrows finding Ahmedhodzic to his right with real frequency. Had a great chance to put United ahead when he got on the end of Hamer's near-post corner but he put it over, much to boss Wilder's visible frustration on the touchline
