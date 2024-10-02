4 . Anel Ahmedhodzic 6

Looked for periods of the first half like the man most likely to get United going from an attacking perspective as he drove forward from left centre-half but too often that momentum petered out. Otherwise United played too many sideways passes with Burrows finding Ahmedhodzic to his right with real frequency. Had a great chance to put United ahead when he got on the end of Hamer's near-post corner but he put it over, much to boss Wilder's visible frustration on the touchline Photo: George Wood