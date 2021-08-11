Carlisle boss Chris Beech claims Sheffield United's players were "timewasting" and "struggling" towards end of EFL Cup tie
Chris Beech, the Carlisle United boss, hailed his side’s effort levels in their defeat at Sheffield United last night after claiming the Blades’ players were “timewasting” and “obviously struggling” towards the end of the EFL Cup tie.
United booked their place in the next round of the competition with a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane, courtesy of Rhian Brewster’s first goal for the club in his 32nd game since a club-record move from Liverpool.
United could have been out of sight early on, with goalkeeper Lukas Jensen making fine saves to keep out Billy Sharp and Kacper Lopata efforts, while Sharp also couldn’t make contact with the ball from Lopata’s header with the goal at his mercy.
But Carlisle finished strongly, with Gime Toure forcing a smart save from United goalkeeper Michael Verrips and Manasse Mampala enjoying the best chance of the lot when the ball fell to him in the box after a corner was scrambled half-clear.
But as the clock ticked past the 89-minute mark, the former Everton man put his effort over the bar and squandered the chance to take the first-round tie to a penalty shootout.
“I enjoyed the support they gave the players,” Beech told the News and Star of his side’s travelling fans, “and I think it gave us the extra yard and energy you need, especially when the ball stays in as play longer.
“I think James Phillips said on the BBC, it was great to see Carlisle finishing stronger – Sheff United time wasting and a lot of those players struggling. That’s commendable for our effort.”