United booked their place in the next round of the competition with a 1-0 win at Bramall Lane, courtesy of Rhian Brewster’s first goal for the club in his 32nd game since a club-record move from Liverpool.

United could have been out of sight early on, with goalkeeper Lukas Jensen making fine saves to keep out Billy Sharp and Kacper Lopata efforts, while Sharp also couldn’t make contact with the ball from Lopata’s header with the goal at his mercy.

But Carlisle finished strongly, with Gime Toure forcing a smart save from United goalkeeper Michael Verrips and Manasse Mampala enjoying the best chance of the lot when the ball fell to him in the box after a corner was scrambled half-clear.

But as the clock ticked past the 89-minute mark, the former Everton man put his effort over the bar and squandered the chance to take the first-round tie to a penalty shootout.

“I enjoyed the support they gave the players,” Beech told the News and Star of his side’s travelling fans, “and I think it gave us the extra yard and energy you need, especially when the ball stays in as play longer.

Luke Freeman of Sheffield United shoots at goal during the Carabao Cup match against Carlisle United at Bramall Lane: Darren Staples / Sportimage