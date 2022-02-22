His preparations have been hampered by a number of fitness issues affecting members of his squad, as the Blades continue a remarkable run of fixtures that is stretching them to the limit.

In squad number order, we take a look at those members of Heckingbottom’s squad fighting for fitness, with details and a prognosis if known…

George Baldock

The wing-back limped off during United’s 4-0 win over Swansea at the weekend, after scoring a remarkable volley to put them two goals ahead.

The exact nature of the injury wasn’t revealed, but the man himself didn’t seem too concerned when quizzed after the game.

“I don’t think it’s a bad [injury]. Obviously I’ll have to speak with the medical team but I’ve had similar issues before with this area of my leg and it doesn’t quite feel the same as that,” he said.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United has undergone surgery to cure a hamstring problem: David Klein / Sportimage

“So I’m hoping it’s not too bad and I’ll be out there Wednesday.”

Enda Stevens

Stevens’ calf injury has proved problematic in terms of the defender’s recovery, with the exact problem occurring between two muscles.

“It’s just been really slow,” said boss Heckingbottom. “We'll be led by how he reacts to every training session.

"It's how he responds to the rehab and we'll be led by that."

Stevens is not yet training with the main group of Blades and so is a while off full fitness.

Jack O’Connell

O’Connell hasn’t played for the Blades for 15 months after going under the knife for a couple of knee operations, and is rehabilitating both at Shirecliffe and elsewhere in a bid to regain full fitness.

“We’re not putting a timescale on this, because all that does is put pressure on Jack,” Heckingbottom said. “He’s been down so many different avenues and roads, so that’s something we’re not going to do.”

Chris Basham

United’s Mr. Dependable was seen limping after a heavy challenge during the Swansea game, and Heckingbottom admitted he was a doubt for the visit of Blackburn.

But Basham saw out the game and so if he does miss out against Rovers, it isn’t expected to be a long-term absence.

Rhian Brewster

A hamstring injury has put paid to Brewster’s season, with the former Liverpool man going under the knife to correct the problem.

He hopes to be fit and firing for pre-season.

David McGoldrick

Another striker whose season looks to be over after he suffered a thigh injury earlier this month. After examining a number of different options for treatment, an operation was booked for this week.

Long-term, the injury may have ramifications for McGoldrick’s United future. He is out of contract this summer and would have been confident of earning a new deal before damaging, but not completely rupturing, a thigh muscle.

Jayden Bogle

In another significant blow to United’s promotion hopes, impressive full-back Bogle will go under the knife to sort out a knee injury that United initially hoped could be managed carefully, game-to-game.

But a second opinion from a specialist suggested that that approach could have further effects down the line in the youngster’s career, and the decision was taken to undergo an operation.

Heckingbottom suggested a six-month recovery period, which takes Bogle into the new season.

Ben Osborn

A hamstring issue has seen Osborn sidelined, with Heckingbottom suggesting United’s stop-start schedule over Christmas is to blame for his and Stevens’ injuries.

“Ozzy had his first day with us today but only very light,” Heckingbottom said on Monday. “So he’s still a few weeks away.”

Rhys Norrington-Davies

Heckingbottom also revealed the Welsh international wing-back is carrying an unspecified knock, but is playing through the pain barrier with Stevens and Osborn, the two other players capable of playing down the left, both sidelined.