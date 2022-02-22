United lost 3-1 at Ewood Park back in November, a result that effectively sealed Slavisa Jokanović’s fate at Bramall Lane. Although the Serb took charge of two games after that humbling afternoon in Lancashire, picking up four points, the nature of the Blades’ display against Rovers, as well as the result, persuaded United’s board of directors that a change needed to be made.

It has paid dividends, with Jokanović’s successor Heckingbottom winning eight of his 12 league games in charge so far and leading the Blades into the play-off places.

They can go within a point of third-placed Blackburn with victory at Bramall Lane, but Heckingbottom is keen to stress that neither he nor his players are getting too carried away just yet.

“They’ve been really dangerous,” Heckingbottom said of Rovers.

“They’ve scored goals, they have got a clear way of playing with how Tony sets them up, and they’re very forward thinking when they regain the ball.

“They try and exploit that pace on the counter, so we know they’ll be a threat. They’re all comfortable with how they play, even when they make changes.

Enda Stevens, Billy Sharp and Chris Basham react after Sheffield United's defeat at Blackburn Rovers earlier this season: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We know they’ll be well organised and it’ll be a tough night again for us at Bramall Lane, but we have to be ready for it. We know how we want to play so we have to try and bring our best game, while respecting them and their threats.”

“We’ve not spoken about the game at Ewood Park,” Heckingbottom added.

“We looked at it, but it was different and had a different feel. That game was a good example of how dangerous they can be.

“They won’t change how they play, they’re very good at it and are arguably the best team in the division at counter-attacking.

“We know the threat is there regardless, and a couple of signings they made in January only reinforced that.”

Rovers were rocked on the eve of the game with confirmation that Ben Brereton, their 20-goal top scorer, will be out for “a couple of weeks”, according to boss Mowbray, after damaging ankle ligaments.

Brereton scored against the Blades earlier this season along with the impressive Leeds loanee Ian Poveda, who then went under the knife after fracturing his fibula and damaging ankle ligaments in Rovers’ next game.

“We’re not thinking about what anyone else thinks of us,” Heckingbottom added.

“We’re in the top six and people start talking now. That’s good, because it shows we’re doing something right.

“There’s a long way to go, 15 games and there’ll be a lot of ups and downs. It’s about maintaining some sort of consistency. If we can keep this form, brilliant.

“It’ll be difficult, we know that, because a lot of other teams are in there and fighting for the same thing.