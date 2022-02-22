The England U21 international has been one of United’s most impressive performers this season since joining from Wolves, and scored twice in the Blades’ 4-0 rout of Swansea City at the weekend.

His performances have had United fans dreaming of keeping the forward on a long-term basis, which would surely depend on winning promotion to the Premier League this season.

Even then, United would face stiff competition to sign the youngster if Wolves did sanction a departure.

Gibbs-White was asked about his future ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Blackburn, where victory against a side third in the Championship could really catapult the Blades into the promotion mix.

He answered diplomatically, insisting his focus is on getting United promoted - but, perhaps tellingly, refused to rule anything out either.

“I’m still a Wolves player so that is the plan [to return there in the summer],” Gibbs-White said.

Morgan Gibbs-White (left) of Sheffield United was in superb form against Swansea City: Darren Staples / Sportimage

“But my main focus is on Sheffield and to get the boys back to where they want to be. I think we can do it.

“It’s tough to ask [about the future] right now, I’m just enjoying my football here. I love the fans, they’ve been brilliant for me, and we have to see how the future pans out.

“The main focus is on the football and on Wednesday night first and foremost.”

Victory over third-placed Blackburn would send the Blades to within a point of Tony Mowbray’s side, who were victorious in the return fixture between the two sides at Ewood Park.

"It was a great performance,” Gibbs-White said of United’s demolition of Swansea, “and more importantly the team performed as well.

"I should have had a hat-trick but it’s coming!

"It was tough being out injured because all I want to do is play football and I want to be involved in what the manager is doing here.