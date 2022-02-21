How Sheffield United missed out on signing of future Chelsea star Didier Drogba - for £100,000
Neil Warnock, the former Sheffield United manager, has revealed how the Blades could have signed future Champions League winner Didier Drogba earlier in his career – for a bargain fee of £100,000.
Warnock, speaking on Talksport, remembered the time he was recommended Drogba by Laurent D’Jaffo, a former player of Warnock’s who moved into scouting after hanging up his boots.
D’Jaffo spotted a young Drogba playing for Le Mans in the French second division and recommended the Ivorian as a potential recruit for the Blades.
"Laurent rang me,” Warnock remembered.
Read More
"’Gaffer, I have seen a player for you, £100,000.’
"I said: ‘£100,000? It’s a lot for a second division French player, Laurent. I can’t pay that’.
"It was Drogba, and you all know what he went on to do! I can’t have had a bigger loss as a manager than that.”
Warnock was in charge at Bramall Lane from 1999 to 2007 and Drogba later joined Guingamp and Marseille before securing his big money move to Chelsea for £24million.
During nine seasons at Stamford Bridge, Drogba scored 164 goals and won 12 major honours - including the Champions League.
While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor