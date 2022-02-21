How Sheffield United missed out on signing of future Chelsea star Didier Drogba - for £100,000

Neil Warnock, the former Sheffield United manager, has revealed how the Blades could have signed future Champions League winner Didier Drogba earlier in his career – for a bargain fee of £100,000.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 21st February 2022, 2:12 pm

Warnock, speaking on Talksport, remembered the time he was recommended Drogba by Laurent D’Jaffo, a former player of Warnock’s who moved into scouting after hanging up his boots.

D’Jaffo spotted a young Drogba playing for Le Mans in the French second division and recommended the Ivorian as a potential recruit for the Blades.

"Laurent rang me,” Warnock remembered.

"’Gaffer, I have seen a player for you, £100,000.’

"I said: ‘£100,000? It’s a lot for a second division French player, Laurent. I can’t pay that’.

"It was Drogba, and you all know what he went on to do! I can’t have had a bigger loss as a manager than that.”

Didier Drogba won tons of silverware at Chelsea - but could have been a Sheffield United player earlier in his career (Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Warnock was in charge at Bramall Lane from 1999 to 2007 and Drogba later joined Guingamp and Marseille before securing his big money move to Chelsea for £24million.

During nine seasons at Stamford Bridge, Drogba scored 164 goals and won 12 major honours - including the Champions League.

