That’s the view of former Wednesday man turned Sky Sports pundit David Prutton, who is backing the Blades to run out 2-0 victors – a result that would send Paul Heckingbottom’s men to within a point of Rovers and further shake up the promotion picture.

United climbed into the top six courtesy of a 4-0 win over Swansea City on Saturday, and are finding their feet late in the season after initially stumbling in their bid for an instant return to the Premier League.

United have won four and drawn one of their last six games, while Blackburn have gone four without victory – a run which has seen them fall away from the automatic promotion places.

“What a clinical display that was from Sheffield United against Swansea on Saturday,” Prutton said.

“They are right in the mix now and top six should be an absolute minimum.

Paul Heckingbottom's Sheffield United face Blackburn Rovers tomorrow: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“Blackburn have had a bit of a break after their game was called off so late against Millwall. It might give them a bit of a chance to rally after their recent dip.