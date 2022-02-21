Jayden Bogle's defiant message to Sheffield United fans after injury opens door for young starlet

Jayden Bogle has sent a message to Sheffield United’s supporters after confirmation that his season is over, with the former Derby defender insisting he will come back stronger after undergoing knee surgery.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 21st February 2022, 4:39 pm

The youngster has been one of the Blades’ most impressive performers in recent weeks, with a string of good performances from right wing-back helping United into the play-off places and keeping former first-choice George Baldock out of the team.

But Bogle will go under the knife to correct a knee issue shortly, with a recovery time of up to six months anticipated. United made the decision after a specialist told them that not operating on the issue could cause further issues down the line.

Bogle posted a message to Blades fans on his Twitter page earlier today.

“Disappointed and frustrated,” it read, “but I’ll come back stronger.

“Appreciate the support as always.”

Bogle joins strikers Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick in the Bramall Lane recovery room, with all three having their seasons ended prematurely due to injury.

Jayden Bogle's season is over in a real blow for Sheffield United's promotion hopes: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Losing all three represents a significant blow to the Blades’ promotion hopes, especially with both Baldock and Chris Basham rated as doubts for Wednesday’s clash with third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

That could open the door for highly-rated Femi Seriki to get a first-team chance, after his disappointing loan with United’s sister club Beerschot in Belgium was cut short early.

Seriki was initially unable to play for the Blades until January, but is now available again and may be called upon in midweek when Tony Mowbray’s promotion-chasers come to town.

Femi Seriki is back at Sheffield United, and could get a chance in the absence of Jayden Bogle and George Baldock: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

