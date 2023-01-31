United have shut up shop on deadline day after concerns over the futures of Berge and Ndiaye

Sheffield United have made a big statement of their promotion intent by shutting up shop on deadline day and placing ‘not for sale’ signs on the head of star men Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were major concerns about the futures of both men, especially considering United’s perilous financial state and transfer embargo, ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

But after top-level talks with the board, Prince Abdullah ordered his colleagues to withdraw from talks over selling Berge and refused to entertain any more enquiries over him or Ndiaye.

And United fans were understandably delighted ...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Hallihane A statement of intent. No more selling players on the cheap. Kyle Walker for £4million, Dominic Calvert-Lewin for less than £1.5 million. Terrible.

Lee Blackshaw To be fair the United of old wouldn’t have considered bids either......they would had just accepted the first one!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Dyson I’m still not believing this until 11.05 pm and they are still with us. Call me captain pessimistic but this is us, Sheffield United !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Henery You love to see it. Let’s hope they both show how happy they are to stay by extending IF we get promoted and aren’t just holding out for bigger clubs in summer

Birksy XRP I just hope this debt / embargo situation doesn’t hit us at the end of the season with a points deduction.

Bob Brilliant news . Let’s crack on and get promoted and stuff Wrexham then Spurs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Chapman I’ve backed the Prince since he took over and I’m glad that I’ve not been made to look daft. Fair play to him and the board for recognising the benefit of keeping our best players when they could’ve easily sold him and had a nice pay day.

Neil Morrow Game of chicken with potential new owners reached its climax. With excellent promotion prospects, various people have stopped playing silly buggers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Si Keeping Sander would be like signing a player of our own. It’d be nice to help shake off the label of United being a ‘selling club’.

Harry Henderson A bit disappointed were not gettin a couple of bodies in. A few injuries and were knackered again

ElshamBlade Time for the board to engage with supporters on embargo, takeover and promotion plans. Forward together, UTB.

Pete Ollerenshaw How and when are we paying the debt then .. think it’s time they fessed up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad