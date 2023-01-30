Enigmatic former Sheffield United forward Oliver Burke has sealed a return to England - with one of the Blades' promotion rivals Millwall.

The forward joins Millwall for the second time on loan from Werder Bremen, until the end of the season. The former West Brom man left United at the expiry of his contract in the summer before making the move to Germany.

Burke scored once in 28 league games for the Blades and moves back to England with Gary Rowett’s side having netted twice this season for Bremen. United face Millwall at The Den on February 18.

Burke said: “I’m very happy to be back and I’m looking forward to getting going. It was a great experience [at Bremen], in a big league and I take a lot of positives from it. But, at the end of the day, it is about playing games and enjoying your football.

“As soon as I heard Gary was interested again, it was a no-brainer for me. I was always keen to come back [in the summer] but a lot of things happened.

“I know a lot of the boys already. It’s a little bit of a different style of play but I think we’ll go through it in training. The guys are flying this season, as well. Hopefully we can push for the play-offs or promotion.

“I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy my football and get the goals and assists – help the team where we all want to be, and that’s the Premier League. Hopefully I can be a plus for the team.”