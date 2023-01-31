News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United’s promotion rivals sign Arsenal man on deadline day

Blades’ promotion rivals strengthen squad with signing of Arsenal man

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago

Sheffield United’s promotion rivals Norwich City have strengthened their squad late in the transfer window with the signing of Arsenal winger Marquinhos on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old joined the Premier League leaders last June from Sao Paulo but his first-team involvement has mainly been limited to cup competitions, scoring on his Gunners debut in the Europa League against Zurich in September.

He joins Norwich with the club sixth in the Championship in their bid to make an instant return to the top flight, with David Wagner’s City set to face the Blades at Carrow Road on April 1.

“I’ve learnt a lot as part of my adaptation here in England. It’s totally different to Brazil,” he said. “It’s more intensive but I’m adapting well in order to help Norwich.

“I’m also really happy to get to know a new club, a new culture and a new city. The fans can expect that I’ll show desire.”

