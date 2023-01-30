News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield United consider Daniel Jebbison Wrexham red card appeal as boss delivers verdict

Sheffield United will pore over footage of the incident that led to Daniel Jebbison being sent off at Wrexham before deciding whether or not to appeal the teenager’s red card.

By Danny Hall
2 minutes ago
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 3:55pm

The teenage striker saw red after a clash with Ben Tozer of Wrexham during the entertaining FA Cup third-round meeting at the Racecourse Ground, which finished 3-3.

Although television replays didn’t capture the incident clearly, referee Dean Whitestone took advice from his fourth official on the touchline before brandishing a red card to Jebbison, which will see him miss United’s next three games.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inside United's potential deal for Forest man as Berge 'replacement'

Most Popular

“I’ve not seen anything in it yet,” said Heckingbottom after the game.

“I was stood next to the fourth official and he’s seen something I haven’t. He’s saying there’s a kick.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I can see Tozer blocking Jebbo off, so it’s a foul, and there’s a coming together afterwards. So I’m not sure what he’s seen. I’ve looked at footage and I can’t see anything, but you guys may have seen something I’ve not.

United hero Fjortoft sends Berge message amid 'Black Thursday' comparisons

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United is sent off against Wrexham: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

“We can’t just accept it; we need to get to the bottom of it. Because either Jebbo has got to learn from it or, if there’s nothing in it, we want the player and we’ll have to appeal it. So we need to see the footage.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He'll be fine,” Heckingbottom added of Jebbison, who was escorted back to the dressing room by teammate Rhian Brewster after being sent off.

“He’ll learn from it if he’s done something. And if not, if it’s an unjust decision, then we’ll appeal it.”

Sander state of play as Napoli join Prem race for Blades star

Daniel JebbisonHeckingbottomWrexhamRhian Brewster