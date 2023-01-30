Sheffield United will pore over footage of the incident that led to Daniel Jebbison being sent off at Wrexham before deciding whether or not to appeal the teenager’s red card.

The teenage striker saw red after a clash with Ben Tozer of Wrexham during the entertaining FA Cup third-round meeting at the Racecourse Ground, which finished 3-3.

Although television replays didn’t capture the incident clearly, referee Dean Whitestone took advice from his fourth official on the touchline before brandishing a red card to Jebbison, which will see him miss United’s next three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve not seen anything in it yet,” said Heckingbottom after the game.

“I was stood next to the fourth official and he’s seen something I haven’t. He’s saying there’s a kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can see Tozer blocking Jebbo off, so it’s a foul, and there’s a coming together afterwards. So I’m not sure what he’s seen. I’ve looked at footage and I can’t see anything, but you guys may have seen something I’ve not.

Daniel Jebbison of Sheffield United is sent off against Wrexham: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

“We can’t just accept it; we need to get to the bottom of it. Because either Jebbo has got to learn from it or, if there’s nothing in it, we want the player and we’ll have to appeal it. So we need to see the footage.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He'll be fine,” Heckingbottom added of Jebbison, who was escorted back to the dressing room by teammate Rhian Brewster after being sent off.