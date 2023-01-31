Ndiaye and Berge both subject of Premier League interest throughout window

Sheffield United are standing firm over Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye on transfer deadline day, insisting that neither will be sold following ‘discussions’ at boardroom level over their star men.

Despite enquiries from, and conversations with, a number of Premier League clubs over the pair, sources at Bramall Lane have told The Star that Prince Abdullah, the United owner, will not entertain any bids between now and the 11pm deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men are happy at Bramall Lane and content to see out the season with United, especially considering the Blades’ remarkable position in the Championship table as they look to win promotion back to the Premier League.

A number of top-flight clubs made enquiries about both men after discussions with their counterparts at Bramall Lane but no bids matching United’s valuations were made.

Ndiaye was thought to have attracted interest from Everton earlier in the window while Berge was a target for Newcastle United, Brighton and Fulham. The latter was left out of United’s FA Cup tie at Wrexham on Sunday while discussions over his future were held.

United initially saw his sale as the best way to get out of their financial struggles, after being placed under a transfer embargo. But that approach has now changed, with United effectively shutting up shop ahead of the 11pm deadline.

Advertisement Hide Ad