Blades must find alternative way to end transfer embargo after making transfer stance clear

Sheffield United must find another way to settle their outstanding player debt and exit their EFL transfer embargo after resolving not to sell either Sander Berge or Iliman Ndiaye on transfer deadline day.

The Blades were placed under embargo earlier this month after failing to make a scheduled payment for a member of their existing squad, and United initially considered selling Berge to make the payment ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

The Norwegian midfielder was left out of the United squad that travelled to Wrexham on Sunday as a result, as United’s hierarchy held discussions with a number of clubs over his potential departure.

But on deadline day, United sources told The Star that Prince Abdullah would not entertain bids for either Ndiaye or Berge after “discussions” at board level including chief executive Stephen Bettis.

The hierarchy must now find an alternative way to pay off the existing debt and exit the transfer embargo, with the potential sanctions still looming even if United do win promotion to the Premier League this season.