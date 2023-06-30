After his imminent departure from his boyhood club was announced earlier this summer, Sheffield United fans called for a range of tributes to be bestowed upon skipper Billy Sharp - including retiring his iconic No.10 shirt, building a statue or even naming a stand in his honour at Bramall Lane.

Such adulation is warranted and has been well-earned, over three spells at United, three promotions, 377 appearances and 129 goals. Sharp lived every boyhood Blade’s dream but his fairytale ends this summer, with the former skipper revealing recently that the next destination in his remarkable and goal-laden career will be revealed in the next two or three weeks.

The announcement that he is leaving after eight years of his third spell sparked glowing tributes from fans, many of whom called for his place in United folklore to be honoured in a physical and meaningful way. Sharp is flattered by such talk and told The Star: “I’ll go down as a successful player and captain for Sheffield United, and I’m proud of what I’ve done.

“Whatever people think is fine, people have different opinions, but the number 10 shirt shouldn’t be retired. Definitely not. It should be an opportunity for someone else to take on a great number of Sheffield United and make memories of their own in it.

“Tony Currie has got his stand, and he’s a legend at the club. It’s not in my hands. I used to have a flag on the Kop and liked scoring in front of that. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll go back as a fan and enjoy hopefully watching them do well because my kids are still Sheffield United fans. They’re gutted I won’t be there, but they have other favourites as well. Including Iliman.”

Senegalese star Iliman Ndiaye seems the obvious choice to take over Sharp’s iconic No.10 shirt, which was worn by Currie and Sharp’s own hero Brian Deane before him. The number will certainly carry a lot of weight and pressure but Ndiaye certainly has the ability and attitude to cope - even if it means that fans may have to think of a new terrace song for him if he no longer, as the chant goes, wears the 29.

“Iliman will take the 10 hopefully, and the fans won’t be happy because of his song,” Sharp smiled. “He probably wouldn’t take it because of that, because he’s such a down-to-earth kid and been successful in the 2, making that his own. I’ll try and persuade him to take it.

“When I came back to Sheffield United under [Nigel] Adkins I got the 10 and was determined to hold onto it. I didn’t want to let it go and I wanted to score goals in it. Then I got the armband as well and to wear that as a fan of the club, I was living the dream. And to get three promotions was incredible. It created memories I’ve been able to share with the kids as well and I have loved every minute.”

