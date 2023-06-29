The 25-year-old is one of 10 players leaving the Emirates this summer at the expiry of their contracts, with United amongst four players to be linked with a free transfer move ahead of their return to the Premier League next season.

As well as United, Everton, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest in the five-cap England man as he looks to kickstart his faltering career. In a story familiar with most United fans, all three clubs would be able to offer a higher salary than United, with Turkish trio Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Trabzonspor also thought to be monitoring Maitland-Niles’ situation.

The attraction is clear, as a player who was highly-rated at Arsenal and good enough to play for his country. Maitland-Niles’ versatility would also be a useful weapon for the Blades as they look to construct a Premier League-capable squad on a limited budget. The former Gunner is capable of playing in either wing-back position as well as midfield and out wide, which could offer Paul Heckingbottom valuable tactical flexibility going into the new season.

If United’s interest is genuine - Maitland-Niles is likely to have come under consideration at some stage of the summer as United cast the net far and wide in search of the best-value free transfer signings available - then Heckingbottom’s pitch to the player, if it gets that far, will prove crucial. The United manager backs himself to ‘sell’ the Blades to any player he can get in front of and if they don’t respond positively to what he has to say, then they wouldn’t have been the right fit for United anyway.

