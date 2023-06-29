Sheffield United have once again been credited with an interest in Swansea City defender Ryan Manning as he prepares to make the next move in his career after leaving Swansea City. A very highly-rated left wing-back, Manning is a senior Republic of Ireland international and at 27 years of age, would represent superb value this summer for the Blades if they can secure his signature on a free transfer.

United will face stiff competition, however, mainly in the shape of Championship newcomers Southampton, even after they were relegated from the Premier League last season. Russell Martin, Manning’s manager at Swansea before he left earlier this summer, took over at the Saints in a bid to get them back up at the first attempt.

Leeds United have also previously been credited with an interest in Manning, while Luton are also understood to be monitoring his situation after joining United in the top-flight next season. Manning scored five times and added 10 assists last season for the Swans and United are in the market for another left-wing back, with Rhys Norrington-Davies suffering a bad injury last season and Max Lowe joining him in the treatment room just before the end of the campaign.

Enda Stevens will also depart this summer when his United contract officially expires at the end of this month and ironically, Stevens has limited Manning to just six senior caps so far. He is an international teammate of John Egan, who can no doubt be relied on to put in a good word about life at United should the Blades make contact with Manning and his representatives.

Playing in the Premier League would hold obvious appeal, as he looks to establish himself at international level, but his relationship with Martin will also hold its own sway. Speaking back in March about his future Manning admitted he was looking for a “project” at his next club, one going in the right direction, and that the prospect of being a free agent this summer brought him “a massive amount of fear”.

“It would be the first time in my career where I am going into the summer potentially not having any date to come back,” he told The Times. “But thousands of footballers go through that whenever their contracts end.

“I’m interested in a project that is going in the right direction. It could be a top Championship team that is getting promoted and is ready to go for it. For me, it’s all about having that hunger to progress to the next level.”

“I am probably coming into my prime now,” Manning added. “My international career probably hasn’t gone as well as I had hoped. I only have six caps, which is six caps more than most. I am grateful for that, but I want to become an established player.”

Manning began his footballing career as a creative No.10 but in a show of tactical versatility that will no doubt have caught the eye of Paul Heckingbottom and his recruitment staff, dropped in alongside Egan as an emergency left centre-half for the Republic of Ireland against Lithuania last year - in what turned out to be his last cap to date.

