News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Big blow for Sheffield United’s first-day rivals Crystal Palace amid Wilf Zaha transfer talk

Big blow for United’s opening-day rivals

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

Sheffield United’s opponents on the first day of the new Premier League season have suffered a huge injury blow after the dangerous Michael Olise suffered a hamstring issue whilst away on international duty.

The former Reading man has impressed at Palace since being prised away from Berkshire but is now expected to miss the start of the season - and therefore August 12’s curtain-raising trip to Bramall Lane - after suffering a grade-three hamstring injury on France duty at the U21 European Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United fan gearing up for remarkable 200-mile charity challenge

Most Popular

Olise finished last season with only two goals but 11 assists and was named players’ player of the year as Palace finished midtable under Roy Hodgson. The former England manager has agreed to stay at Palace next season after stepping into the breach to replace Patrick Vieira last season but has another big concern in his in-tray, with star man Wilf Zaha’s contract at Selhurst Park coming to an end this week and uncertainty over whether he will stay or move on.

A big-money move to Saudi Arabia has been mooted for the 30-year-old, who has also reportedly been offered a £200,000 a week deal to remain at Palace ahead of the new Premier League season. Zaha recently teamed up with rapper Stormzy to buy a club in their hometown, ninth-tier AFC Croydon Athletic.

United priced out of Coady transfer ahead of Leicester switch

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United face uphill task in ex-Arsenal man transfer race despite appeal

Boss’s transfer admission as Bramall Lane takeover talk rumbles on

Related topics:Crystal PalaceMichael Olise