Sheffield United have received another reminder about the importance of tying their highly rated young starlets to new contracts after more top European clubs joined the queue of clubs monitoring teenage striker Daniel Jebbison’s situation at Bramall Lane.

Jebbison has been eyed by leading Premier League clubs ever since he burst onto the scene during United’s last season in the Premier League, scoring on his full debut away at Goodison Park against Everton. The Toffees later saw a bid for Jebbison rejected but his contract is set to expire next summer as things stand - one of a number of Blades players in the same position.

Many of those scheduled to become free agents in the summer of 2024 will be approaching the twilight of their careers but the prospect of losing players such as Jebbison for free should cause particular alarm at Bramall Lane, especially considering their aims to become a self-sustainable club and rely on their own good young talent that comes through their academy.

Jebbison is still signed to his first professional contract that he agreed in 2021 and unless it contains an option for United to extend it by a further season, then he may be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement abroad as soon as next January. Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are amongst the clubs to have been linked with Jebbison, with Newcastle, Tottenham and Aston Villa also thought to be keeping a watching brief from elsewhere in this country.

The good news for United is that Jebbison has shown little appetite to force a move previously, admitting he is focusing on life at United and forcing his way into the first-team. As things stand, following the departure of Billy Sharp and the injury to Rhian Brewster, he is part of United’s squad for the Premier League campaign, although any transfer business between now and the end of the window will inevitably push him back down the pecking order.

Jebbison has previously played down transfer interest from elsewhere, despite admitting it means he is “obviously doing something right”. He added: “I don’t focus on the noise. At the end of the day I am here so all I am focused on is playing here and scoring goals.”

Jebbison enjoys working under boss Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff but his experience with England at this summer’s U20 World Cup has once again brought him to the attention of watching clubs - and any exposure at Premier League level will only serve to increase awareness of his talents.

“I’d say I’m my harshest critic. You know yourself and what you’re best at and you set the highest standards for yourselves and you have to reach them, or you’re not happy,” he told The Star. “But that’s a good thing because I know I’m getting better each day.

“The moment you get comfy, it just goes downhill. The minute I got my scholarship, I think that’s when I almost changed my mindset. Little things started changing for me because I realised what’s in front of me. It’s on a plate and I need to go and grab it.”

