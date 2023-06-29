Sheffield United fan Steve Lowe is gearing up for a remarkable charity challenge this weekend, which will see him run between all Yorkshire stadiums in the top four divisions of English football - a total of 200 miles.

Steve is undertaking the challenge to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, after the charity supported him following his father Eddie’s battle with dementia for the last seven years of his life. He will set off from Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium at sunrise on Saturday, around 4.30am, and is hoping to reach Hull City’s MKM Stadium on Monday morning after covering the 200 miles.

Steve, a primary school teacher, will be joined by his two sons on the leg between Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough and his beloved Bramall Lane, with stops at Harrogate Town, Leeds United, Bradford City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers also planned in.

“As a runner and a Blades season ticket holder, I wanted to do something different to raise funds to help other families all over Yorkshire who are living with dementia,” Steve said. “Football is a great way of unifying people and I thought a football-related run might help raise funds from supporters of all the clubs.

“My dad took me all over Yorkshire to race for my running club Wakefield Harriers when I was a teenager, so the run will bring back many happy memories and will be a fitting tribute. Although despite supporting me all the way, my parents would call me a daft bugger for attempting such a massive challenge!

“For me, this is nothing near the challenge that I faced when trying to help care for Dad whilst juggling work, my own family and my own sanity. I’ll just try to keep going forwards no matter how tough it gets, which is pretty similar to how it feels when caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.”

Steve added that “a lot of people” had told him that Middlesbrough isn’t in Yorkshire but internet searches revealed that the town is technically part of North Yorkshire. “I didn't want to run 150 miles and then be told that I'd missed a stadium out!” he added.

“I'll be pausing at a friend's house in Huddersfield for two hours of sleep when I'm halfway round, then it's back up and at 'em to try and finish the job.”

