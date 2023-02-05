Sharp celebrates his 37th birthday today and has opened up on his future Blades plans

Birthday boy Billy Sharp has floated the possibility of managing Sheffield United one day, after signalling his intent to move into coaching and management once he hangs up his formidable shooting boots.

Sharp, who turns 37 today, is one of a number of Blades players facing an uncertain future ahead of the expiry of their contracts in the summer. But the Blades legend believes he has plenty of life left in him on the pitch yet, before turning his atention to life in the dugouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I might be 37 but nothing has changed for me,” Sharp said. “Since I hit my thirties I looked at it as just a number and feel fit and strong as I did when I turned 30.

“It’s true I changed a couple of things in my lifestyle, in the way I went about things, and that has helped me still keep going now. I still have a few years left in me and hope to keep achieving things for Sheffield United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are some personal accolades I’d like to achieve — my 250th league goal is coming up. There are a couple of people for me to catch in the all-time Sheffield United top scorers.

“But, collectively, I want to get promoted and if I do that it’ll be my third promotion as captain of Sheffield United, which would be unreal. I’m not too sure if any other club captain in their history has done that.”

Sharp, who already runs his own coaching academy for young players, has achieved his UEFA A Licence badge and, speaking to The Sun, added: “I’ll do my coaching badges. I want to step up into management. Whenever that will be, I’m not sure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to put myself in the best position to manage. I want to learn my trade and that is what I want to do after I quit. Maybe one day I’ll manage Sheffield United.”

Sharp made his latest appearance for his boyhood club off the bench in their derby day draw at Rotherham United yesterday, and one more goal will bring up 250 career league goals - and send him clear of his grandad’s hero Jimmy Hagan in the list of United’s all-time league goalscorers.

“When I came back from injury, I was on the bench to start with and then when I started my first game back at Boro I did my ankle. That set me back a little bit,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I managed to win my place back in the team. Oli McBurnie got injured and I chipped in with a couple of goals. Whatever role I play, I want to make sure I’m doing my bit for the team and feel I’ve done that. In the last eight games that I’ve started, we’ve won seven of those and drawn the other.

“But the great thing about this team is despite all the injuries we’ve had whoever has come in has done a great job. Daniel Jebbison has stepped in up front and got a couple of goals. This is a strong squad and that’s why we’ve done so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad