Tommy Doyle Sheffield United absence explained as Man City man misses Rotherham derby

Man City loanee missed Rotherham derby clash

Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle missed today’s derby clash with Rotherham United with a calf issue, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom explained.

The Blades lost ground on leaders Burnley after drawing 0-0 at the New York Stadium, a point boss Heckingbottom described as a positive before boarding the coach back to Sheffield.

One man missing from the teamsheet was loan star Doyle. Heckingbottom explained afterwards: “Tommy’s feeling his calf. He didn’t train all week, and we decided not to use him.”

There was better news on the fitness front when Oli McBurnie played almost 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from a troublesome ankle injury.

