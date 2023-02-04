Tommy Doyle Sheffield United absence explained as Man City man misses Rotherham derby

Manchester City loanee Tommy Doyle missed today’s derby clash with Rotherham United with a calf issue, Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom explained.
The Blades lost ground on leaders Burnley after drawing 0-0 at the New York Stadium, a point boss Heckingbottom described as a positive before boarding the coach back to Sheffield.
One man missing from the teamsheet was loan star Doyle. Heckingbottom explained afterwards: “Tommy’s feeling his calf. He didn’t train all week, and we decided not to use him.”
There was better news on the fitness front when Oli McBurnie played almost 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from a troublesome ankle injury.
“Oli he looks to be getting stronger and fitter, game by game and day by day,” Heckingbottom added. “So we’re pleased with that.”