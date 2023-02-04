Blades fans join emotional tribute to late Millers fan Henry Evans, 18

Sheffield United supporters joined Rotherham United in paying an emotional tribute to late Millers fan Henry Evans, 18, during this afternoon’s South Yorkshire Derby.

Applause rang around the New York Stadium in the 18th minute of the game in memory of Evans, who died when the off-road motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a lorry at the junction of Ecclesfield Road, Barrow Road and Fife Street, in the Wincobank area of the city, late last month.

Tributes to Henry, including balloons spelling out his name, could be seen at the site in the aftermath and a tribute to his memory was organised for this weekend’s derby between the Millers and Blades at the New York Stadium.

After his sad passing, heartbroken friends paid their respects online in a series of touching tributes.

Posting on Facebook, Chelsey Louise wrote: “R.I.P easy up there kid. You were one in a million, and will definitely be missed.”

Charlie Ewan Hawkes said he was “devastated” at the death while Cori Haywood added: “I’m so glad I had the pleasure of knowing you.”

