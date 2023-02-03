News you can trust since 1887
Dozy Mmobuosi’s Sheffield United commitment sees him ‘provide £10m+’ as points deduction fears addressed

Would-be owner has reportedly invested eight-figure sum ahead of takeover to help Blades avoid adminstration

By Danny Hall
3 minutes ago

Would-be owner Dozy Mmobuosi’s commitment to Sheffield United has seen him pay an eight-figure sum, ahead of officially taking control of the club, according to media reports today.

The Nigerian businessman was unmasked as the man looking to take over Bramall Lane after having an offer accepted by Prince Abdullah late last year. The Blades are under a transfer embargo after failing to make payments for previous player purchases.

The Daily Mail reports Mmobuosi has committed in excess of £10million, paid in instalments, to cover running costs – including player wages – and remaining on top of routine bills.

The sum will also help United keep up payments on existing players and, the national outlet claimed, avoid the reported threat of going into administration - which would incur a 12-point deduction and wipe out the advantage Paul Heckingbottom’s side have built up over third-placed Middlesbrough.

As with every step of the takeover, United did not publicly comment on the latest claims but The Star understands talk of possible administration was wide of the mark - especially considering the Blades turned down offers for star men Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye in the latter stages of the transfer window.

AdministrationBladesBramall Lane