Would-be owner has reportedly invested eight-figure sum ahead of takeover to help Blades avoid adminstration

Would-be owner Dozy Mmobuosi’s commitment to Sheffield United has seen him pay an eight-figure sum, ahead of officially taking control of the club, according to media reports today.

The Nigerian businessman was unmasked as the man looking to take over Bramall Lane after having an offer accepted by Prince Abdullah late last year. The Blades are under a transfer embargo after failing to make payments for previous player purchases.

The Daily Mail reports Mmobuosi has committed in excess of £10million, paid in instalments, to cover running costs – including player wages – and remaining on top of routine bills.

The sum will also help United keep up payments on existing players and, the national outlet claimed, avoid the reported threat of going into administration - which would incur a 12-point deduction and wipe out the advantage Paul Heckingbottom’s side have built up over third-placed Middlesbrough.