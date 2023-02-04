Blades picked up another point in their promotion bid at Rotherham

Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United’s point away at Rotherham United this afternoon was a “positive” one, after his side’s unbeaten run was stretched to 11 games at the New York Stadium.

United lost ground on leaders Burnley as they beat Norwich at Carrow Road but banked another point in their promotion push just over the border, in a tough game against their relegation-battling neighbours.

And despite the game finishing goalless, Heckingbottom thought the game was “entertaining”.

“It felt that on the sidelines,” he said. “We were expecting a tough game, we’ve played worse and won this season and will do that again. So I take that as a positive point.

“Rotherham are third top scorers at home and if you don’t stand up to them, they can beat you up. We stood up to them well and I was pleased with that side of it.

“I was pleased how we played through their press and the only bit missing was their final third in and around the box. I’m pleased with lots of things I’ve seen today.