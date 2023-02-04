3 . Jayden Bogle 6

Superb run and cross in the second half almost led to the opener but Ahmedhodzic couldn't get his header on target after racing to join in the attack. Skipped past his man on the right a couple of times but also on a few occasions his cross was overhit with McBurnie and Co. in the middle screaming out for decent delivery. Could have had a pen when he was wiped out in the box but offside was given instead

Photo: David Davies