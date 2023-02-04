Sheffield United banked another point in their push for promotion as they drew 0-0 against neighbours Rotherham United at the New York Stadium this afternoon.
Here’s how we rated the Blades’ players as their unbeaten run extended to 11 games in all competitions ...
2. Wes Foderingham 6
Had to be alert early in the game when Ogbene went through but the United goalkeeper stayed tall and made the block. Then excelled himself with a great save to keep out Odiffin's header but was otherwise untroubled apart from the odd cross he claimed without much trouble
3. Jayden Bogle 6
Superb run and cross in the second half almost led to the opener but Ahmedhodzic couldn't get his header on target after racing to join in the attack. Skipped past his man on the right a couple of times but also on a few occasions his cross was overhit with McBurnie and Co. in the middle screaming out for decent delivery. Could have had a pen when he was wiped out in the box but offside was given instead
4. Anel Amedhodzic 5
Survived an early penalty claim when Fosu went down under his challenge before being forced into some treatment early in the second half after colliding with teammate Osborn. Turned more than once by Fosu on the outside and picked up a soft booking for fouling him, and had a good running battle with Hugill who tried every trick in the book to wind him up
