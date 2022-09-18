Big claim has been made over 'dead certs' Sheffield United after another win on the road

Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie secured victory at Deepdale, opening up a gap on second placed Norwich City who were held to a draw by West Brom.

It was the Blades’ fourth win in a row and they are now unbetaen in nine in the Championship, only losing to Watford on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Unsurprisingly, United are now favourites to finish top of the table just ahead of the Canaries and one EFL pundit has explained why Paul Heckingbottom’s side have become the division’s pacesetters.

Oliver McBurnie celebrates scoring the second goal for Sheffield United during the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston at Deepdale. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Speaking on ITV’s EFL Highlights show, Sam Parkin said United and Norwich are now “dead certs to be among the automatic positions” and explained the reasons why he feels the Blades have stepped it up this season.

Parkin said: "They've conceded once in the last six games so that gives you a great platform and the forward players, Ndiaye is obviously having a great start to the season, but the guys that didn't really produce last year, all of a sudden they're looking like getting goals.

"I'm talking about Brewster, McBurnie is obviously on a rich vein of form right now, Sander Berge helps no end because he's quality.

"When you think of those two elements and you think of the experience of getting promoted and being in the Premier League, the likes of Egan, Basham, Norwood... those guys are all still there. Norwich have got that in their ranks as well and that's why I think those two are dead certs to be among the automatic positions.”