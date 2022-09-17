Preston North End boss says his side "gifted" Sheffield United three points as he addresses fans' boos

The home side had only scored three goals so far this season ahead of kick off but began brightly, before Iliman Ndiaye's first-half goal put the Blades ahead with Oli McBurnie doubling their lead in the second period to move them three points clear at the top of the table.

"It's tough to take," Lowe said.

"We played some fantastic stuff and when you're on top, you've got to put the ball in the back of the net.

"We got done from a long ball and didn't clear our lines. We were disappointed going in at the break, having played well against the league leaders.

"I have got belief, of course I have, that we'll hit the back of the net. Maybe I need to instil a bit more of that into the lads, because I don't think we have that ruthless edge at the minute.

"Goals win you games, don't they? We've gifted them two goals and that was very sloppy on our behalf."

Ryan Lowe, manager of Preston North End (Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Lowe also addressed boos from the crowd when he made a second-half triple sub to try and get back in the game.

"I was disappointed," he admitted. "The fans pay their hard earned money and have a right to voice their opinion.