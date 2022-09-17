Sheffield United: The half-time instructions responsible for inspiring win over Preston
Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield United manager, has revealed details of the half-time team talk which saw his team beat Preston North End to move three points clear at the top of the Championship table.
Goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie ensured United consolidated their grip on the race for promotion, entering the international break on the back of a four match winning streak. Heckingbottom’s side have also kept a clean sheet in all of those outings, with the visitors’ reaguard last being breached during last month’s draw with Luton Town.
Despite describing the display at Deepdale as a “strong away performance,” the 44-year-old conceded he was critical of United’s first-half showing against Ryan Lowe’s side - despite seeing them enter the interval in front, following Ndiaye’s finish.
“We were lethargic,” Heckingbottom said. “We weren’t as aggressive as we usually are or want to be, so that was something we had to speak about.
“Afterwards, in the second, we were much better and it ended up being a really strong away performance. I was pleased with them all following the break. Not so much beforehand, even though there were some good individual contributions.”
Preston conceded as many goals in this contest as they had in all of their previous nine league outings since competition resumed in August. Ndiaye, celebrating his latest call-up for Senegal, added to his growing catalogue of superb solo efforts when he edged United in front following a concerted period of pressure from the hosts. McBurnie pounced with a quarter-of-an-hour remaining, profiting from Sander Berge’s driving run. It was a passage of play which, according to Heckingbottom, summed up the difference between the two halves of football United produced in Lancashire.
“They were getting behind us too easily to begin with, through our own mistakes,” he said. “Then, we rectified that and were much better. That is what is what it should be all about.”
“We are a team that likes to take risks,” Heckingbottom added. “To begin with, they were causing us problems without us taking those risks. So that was a change we had to make. In the end, I thought they all did well, because they found a way through.”