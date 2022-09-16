Paul Heckingbottom’s side travel to Preston North End tomorrow knowing that, whatever the result at Deepdale, they are guaranteed to enter the international break inside the automatic promotion positions after opening up a five point gap over third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

But providing an insight into the mindset which is fuelling United’s push for the Premier League following last term’s defeat in the play-off semi-finals, Brewster admitted his team mates will be disappointed if they allow Norwich City to leapfrog them into first.

Rhian Brewster is in confident mood ahead of Sheffield united's visit to Preston North End: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

The former Liverpool youngster, who claimed the assist for Reda Khadra’s 94th minute winner at Swansea City on Tuesday night, said: “You say then, that never-say-die spirit and mentality that we’ve got. We don’t give up on anything and we certainly didn’t give up on that either.

“We don’t want to be second. We want to be first. We want to be the ones that people are chasing, with a target on our backs. That’s the position to be in and, if we can stay where we are then, after 10 games, we’ll definitely take it. That’s what this group is all about.”

Now recovered from the injury which forced him to miss May’s gut-wrenching defeat by Nottingham Forest - United’s hopes of returning to the top-flight were dashed when they were beaten on penalties at the City Ground - Brewster traced United’s new-found confidence back to that night in the east Midlands.

Paul Heckingbottom, the Sheffield united manager: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

“Of course we had conversations about it over the summer,” he continued. “Well, actually we had just the one. We said ‘It’s happened now. Let’s do something about it.’ Then we left it at that. Nothing more was needed and I think you’re seeing the results of that attitude. We parked it and left it there.”

Still United’s record signing after leaving Anfield in a £23.5m deal nearly two years ago, Brewster has yet to open his account for the campaign. But with Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye both producing excellent displays of late, the striker, who will represent England under-21’s when Germany visit Bramall Lane later this month, is prepared to be patient.

“So long as I’m contributing, that’s what matters to me, because it’s all about the group here.” he said. “I know the goals are going to come for me, so it’s not weighing heavy or anything like that. I’m the type of person who thinks it’s going to happen, not the type who thinks it won’t. If you do that, then it never does. So long as I’m bringing something, with and without the ball, then that’s the important thing for me right now. That’s why it was great to be involved in that one at Swansea.”

Reda Khadra celebrates his goal at Swansea City with Rhian Brewster: Ashley Crowden / Sportimage

Despite preparing for their meeting with United in mid-table, Preston have been beaten only once in the competition since August - conceding only twice during that run.