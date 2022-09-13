Sheffield United: Former Swansea star Oli McBurnie had already delighted the boss before he started scoring again
Oli McBurnie has been told his goals have not made Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom “even happier” because coaching staff at Bramall Lane were already delighted by the centre-forward’s recent performances.
Read More
McBurnie enters tonight’s match against his former club Swansea City in superb form, having scored for the third time in three outings during the 2-0 win over Hull earlier this month.
Having watched the Scotland international struggle for both form and fitness during an injury plagued spell last term, Heckingbottom emerged as one of McBurnie’s biggest cheerleaders when he returned to action following a foot problem.
Most Popular
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-oli-mcburnie-on-his-fitness-struggles-fascination-with-boxing-and-relationship-with-football-3811970
Although his support for a player who had found the back of the net only once in 47 appearances before claiming United’s equaliser at Luton Town 18 days ago raised eyebrows in some quarters, Heckingbottom's faith in McBurnie has since been handsomely repaid.
“Oli’s goals don’t make me feel any better about him,” he said. “I already knew he could score goals.
“What really pleases me is the way he’s been playing, the work he’s been putting in and how much he’s been contributing. That’s what really pleases me. That’s what had already made me really happy.”
MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-how-rocky-hecky-and-david-mcgoldrick-helped-oli-mcburnie-end-his-goal-drought-3822078
“I get the goals are important for him, as they are any striker,” added Heckingbottom, who signed McBurnie on loan during his spell in charge of Barnsley. “We ask a lot from our front players and he’d already been delivering a lot. There’s so much to his game.”
McBurnie is expected to receive a warm reception on his return to the Swansea.com Stadium, after bagging 24 goals in his final 44 games for City before completing a £20m move to United in 2019.
But Tommy Doyle, the midfielder United signed on loan from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, could be singled-out for abuse after completing a spell with Cardiff City before joining Heckingbottom’s squad.
“Oli has got good memories there and quite rightly so but, you never know, he might do something to upset them,” he joked. “I spoke with Tommy and he was telling me he played in the derby for Cardiff against Swansea. During the match itself, nothing affects you. Personally, I loved away games because it felt like there was more against you.”