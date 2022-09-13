McBurnie enters tonight’s match against his former club Swansea City in superb form, having scored for the third time in three outings during the 2-0 win over Hull earlier this month.

Having watched the Scotland international struggle for both form and fitness during an injury plagued spell last term, Heckingbottom emerged as one of McBurnie’s biggest cheerleaders when he returned to action following a foot problem.

Oli McBurnie (centre) has been in fine form for Sheffield United ahead pf his return to Swansea City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Although his support for a player who had found the back of the net only once in 47 appearances before claiming United’s equaliser at Luton Town 18 days ago raised eyebrows in some quarters, Heckingbottom's faith in McBurnie has since been handsomely repaid.

“Oli’s goals don’t make me feel any better about him,” he said. “I already knew he could score goals.

“What really pleases me is the way he’s been playing, the work he’s been putting in and how much he’s been contributing. That’s what really pleases me. That’s what had already made me really happy.”

Sheffield United loanee Tommy Doyle has previously represented Swansea City's arch-rivals Cardiff City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I get the goals are important for him, as they are any striker,” added Heckingbottom, who signed McBurnie on loan during his spell in charge of Barnsley. “We ask a lot from our front players and he’d already been delivering a lot. There’s so much to his game.”

McBurnie is expected to receive a warm reception on his return to the Swansea.com Stadium, after bagging 24 goals in his final 44 games for City before completing a £20m move to United in 2019.

But Tommy Doyle, the midfielder United signed on loan from Manchester City during the summer transfer window, could be singled-out for abuse after completing a spell with Cardiff City before joining Heckingbottom’s squad.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom (left): Simon Bellis / Sportimage