Sheffield United Player Ratings: Blades matchday marks from Preston North End victory

United go into the international break top of the table after goals in either half from Iliman Ndiaye and Oli McBurnie secured a 2-0 win at Deepdale.

Here’s how we rated United’s players on another day to remember so far this season…

Wes Foderingham 7

Sander Berge hugs Sheffield United team mate Iliman Ndiaye following his goal against Preston North End: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Relatively untroubled for most of the game but when it mattered, he stepped up with a superb save to tip Browne's well-struck effort round the post. At 2-0, a North End goal would have made things nervy after what happened here last season

George Baldock 7

Looked up for it from the first whistle and his dangerous cross could have seen United lead, but McBurnie's shot was blocked by a Preston arm and no penalty was given. Continued that tenacity throughout the game with spinklings of quality, too. Looks a real threat down the right

Anel Ahmedhodzic 8

Lined up on the right of defence and like the rest of United's back three, did so well to protect Foderingham from making any save of note in the first half as Preston came out firing and looked to put pressure on United.

John Egan 8

Threw his body in the way of everything in the first half and tidied up nicely around his teammates whenever they were beaten by a North End forward, too. Had a second-half effort blocked which would have capped his good display

Chris Basham 8

Started on the left of United's back three, as he finished at Swansea on Tuesday, and did superbly to snuff out a dangerous low cross after Ahmedhodzic failed to deal with it on the right side. But moments later he breathed a sigh of relief when he tried to beat his man and was robbed, with only Parrott's bad touch killing the move.

Rhys Norrington-Davies 7

Continued his impressive form of late with an assured display down the left. Guilty of a little indecision after Doyle's superb dummy gave him the chance to go clear and rather than take a touch and look to test the goalkeeper, he allowed his man to get back and clear. But that is nitpicking on a good day for every Blade

Ollie Norwood 8.5

Almost scored directly from a corner as his near-post effort nearly caught Woodman out, and it would have been a goal his performance without the ball deserved. Not sure I can remember a tackle he didn't win as he put his foot in time and time again

Sander Berge 7.5

Deployed in a deeper role, the Norwegian's roaming instincts were tamed and he couldn't look as effectual as he usually does when given licence to drive at defenders further up the pitch. Improved in the second half after the introduction of Doyle and showed great tenacity, skill and bravery to set up McBurnie for United's second

Iliman Ndiaye 8.5

Initially struggled to get into the game a little bit after United changed their shape to go with an attacking three, but lit it up before the break with another sublime bit of individual play and almost added a second but his snapshot was blocked by Woodman's legs.

Rhian Brewster 7

Recalled to the side from the start after his positive impact on Tuesday night and almost had another one early on but his lobbed effort went wide of Woodman's goal. Worked hard for the cause before he was replaced by Doyle

Oli McBurnie 8

Had good claims for a penalty waved away early on when his shot hit an arm in the box - in the Premier League either the ref or VAR would give that but nothing was doing. Worked tirelessly throughout and got his reward when tapping home from close range, although a defender may have been involved as well - just try and stop McBurnie claiming it!

Subs: Tommy Doyle 7

Came on for Brewster and brought more energy to the United midfield, with an intelligent stepover creating a good chance for Norrington-Davies which he couldn't take

Billy Sharp n/a

Came on for McBurnie late in the game to get some much-needed minutes in the legs after his recent injury

James McAtee n/a