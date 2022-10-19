Sheffield United will travel to the Midlands to take on bottom club Coventry City on Wednesday, October 19, as the Blades look for their first league win in four games. Sheffield United are in second place in the Championship table, while Coventry City are languishing down in 24th - however, with two wins, one draw and one loss in their last four games, they appear to be the team in better form.

Last time out, the Blades snatched a last-gasp equaliser in a chaotic 3-3 draw with Blackpool . The game featured four red cards - Sheffield United’s goalkeeper, Wes Foderingham, was among them after he was involved in a post-game altercation with Shayne Lavery.

Meanwhile, Coventry earned themselves three points away at Cardiff City in their previous fixture. A battling performance saw them get a 1-0 win, with Victor Gyokeres scoring the only goal of the game.

Will Sheffield United get back to winning ways against Coventry or can the Sky Blues spring another surprise? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Coventry City.

When does Sheffield United v Coventry City kick off?

The game between Sheffield United and Coventry City will kick off at 7:45pm on Wednesday, October 19.

Can head coach Paul Heckingbottom restore confidence to the Blades?

What channel is Sheffield United v Coventry City on?

Sheffield United v Coventry City will be available for viewing on Sky Sports Football via the red button, with coverage beginning at 7:40pm.

You’ll be able to listen to the game on BBC Radio Sheffield. As well as this, live text updates will be available on the BBC Sport website .

