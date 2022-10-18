Both men saw red after the final whistle in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane, after clashing on the field and then grappling to the floor.

Referee David Webb sent both off for violent conduct, with both clubs appealing the decision in the hope of avoiding three-game bans for key players.

Key figures at United believe that the flashpoint wouldn't have occured without being instigated by Lavery, while Blackpool have predictably painted Foderingham as the instigator.

But neither man appeared to throw a punch or indeed do anything more than grapple with each other before falling to the turf.

“The appeal has gone in and we find out [the verdict] later this afternoon,” Appleton said ahead of his side's midweek clash with Hull City.

“Am I confident? I’ve seen and watched exactly the same as what you have, so I can only go off that.

Sheffield United's Wes Foderingham and Shayne Lavery of Blackpool were both sent off after an on-field melee after the final whistle at Bramall Lane on Saturday: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“But having said that, due to previous appeals, I’m not expecting too much. But I’d like to think a little bit of common sense will prevail.

“I’ve thought that on many occasions over the years though and it’s not quite happened, so we will plan without him and if it’s anything different, we will see that as a bonus.”

Appleton claimed that the report of the incident, detailing what each player was actually accused of, was "a little bit fluffy, if I'm being honest".

“I’m hoping that, regardless of anything that’s spoken about in the report, that people watch and see what I saw at the time and what everyone else saw at the time and have since watched back," he added.

“It’s out of our control now, it’s down to a group of people who have got to weigh up the evidence and hopefully come up with the right answer.”

