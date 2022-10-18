Blackpool boss makes honest admission over key man appeal also involving Sheffield United star
Michael Appleton, the Blackpool boss, admits he isn't "expecting too much" from his appeal against Shayne Lavery's red card against Sheffield United, in the post-match incident which also saw Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham sent off.
Both men saw red after the final whistle in an entertaining 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane, after clashing on the field and then grappling to the floor.
Referee David Webb sent both off for violent conduct, with both clubs appealing the decision in the hope of avoiding three-game bans for key players.
Key figures at United believe that the flashpoint wouldn't have occured without being instigated by Lavery, while Blackpool have predictably painted Foderingham as the instigator.
Most Popular
But neither man appeared to throw a punch or indeed do anything more than grapple with each other before falling to the turf.
“The appeal has gone in and we find out [the verdict] later this afternoon,” Appleton said ahead of his side's midweek clash with Hull City.
“Am I confident? I’ve seen and watched exactly the same as what you have, so I can only go off that.
“But having said that, due to previous appeals, I’m not expecting too much. But I’d like to think a little bit of common sense will prevail.
“I’ve thought that on many occasions over the years though and it’s not quite happened, so we will plan without him and if it’s anything different, we will see that as a bonus.”
Appleton claimed that the report of the incident, detailing what each player was actually accused of, was "a little bit fluffy, if I'm being honest".
“I’m hoping that, regardless of anything that’s spoken about in the report, that people watch and see what I saw at the time and what everyone else saw at the time and have since watched back," he added.
“It’s out of our control now, it’s down to a group of people who have got to weigh up the evidence and hopefully come up with the right answer.”
If Foderingham's suspension is not overturned, former Stoke City goalkeeper Adam Davies is in line to make his Blades debut after patiently biding his time for a chance, and recovering from a knee ligament injury sustained in pre-season.