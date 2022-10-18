The goalkeeper saw red after the final whistle at the weekend after grappling with Blackpool man Shayne Lavery, with referee David Webb sending both players off.

Both clubs' managers were unhappy with the decision after the game and after studying video footage of the incident, United decided to lodge an appeal.

"Both clubs have," Heckingbottom confirmed, ahead of the trip to the Midlands tomorrow.

"I think on the basis of the classification of violent conduct. I'm not privy to what Blackpool have put, but it doesn't happen if Wes doesn't get grabbed.

"They've got hold of each other, there's no punches or contact with the face and there was no provocation. Lavery is trying to pull Wes out of the way. It looks worse than it is."

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom leads Wes Foderingham away following his red card after the final whistle against Blackpool at Bramall Lane: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Asked if United need to keep their cool in such situations, Heckingbottom replied: "They were cool in there. You've got to go and get your mate out there. But we have spoken about needless bookings and things like that.

"We just wait to hear back [about the appeal]. It shouldn't be long."

Until United do receive a decision either way, Foderingham's understudy Adam Davies is being primed to make his long-awaited Blades debut. Initially signed on a short-term deal, Davies re-signed for United in the summer and could stake his claim for an extended stay in the starting XI if Foderingham is indeed absent for the upcoming games.