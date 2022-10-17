O'Connell established himself as a fans' favourite after making the position on the left of a defensive three his own, impressing both in defence and attack in League One, the Championship and then the Premier League.

The former Brentford man was surely on the verge of an England call-up when he was cruelly struck down by a knee injury and hasn't played since September 2020 as he continues his bid for full fitness.

United have struggled to fill the void left by O'Connell ever since, with Welsh international Norrington-Davies proving arguably the best replacement option after cementing his place in the side this season.

Norrington-Davies has previously been viewed as O'Connell's natural successor by United coaching staff prior to Paul Heckingbottom's appointment, and looks set to book his spot in the Wales squad for this winter's World Cup after some encouraging displays with Robert Page's squad.

And, speaking to United's matchday programme, Norrington-Davies said: "Jack set the standard extremely high. He was one of the best in that position and must have been close to international recognition at the time. He'd mastered the role here.

"The fans, rightly, expect us playing now to reach those standards and that's what I'm striving to do personally. But he has been a big presence at the training ground and on matchdays, too.

"I was relatively new to the position at the beginning of the season and he asked straightaway if I wanted him to look through my clips. He drops me messages and is just really supportive of the group.

"He points me in the right direction, and I want to listen to one of the best. Understandably he is a favourite with the fans and he deserves all the plaudits for how he continues to handle himself.

