Why EFL are concerned over Coventry City becoming ‘homeless’ with Sheffield United clash on horizon

City are scheduled to host Sheffield United at the CBS Arena on Wednesday evening in the first game since Wasps officially entered administration, leading to fears the Championship match could be postponed.

The game will go ahead as things stand, but the EFL are keen to avoid a situation where City become effectively homeless again having played home games elsewhere in recent seasons.

The stadium is operated by Arena Coventry Limited [ACL], who announced earlier this week that they had filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators.

Telegraph Sport revealed today that the EFL wrote to the city council last week in anticipation of Wasps’s demise. Coventry signed a 10-year deal to play games at the CBS Arena after returning there from a two-year groundshare with Birmingham City, taking them to 2031.

“If ACL was to appoint administrators, they would need to decide whether stadium hire costs paid by Coventry and other potential users would cover the cost of keeping it open,” the report read.

“If not, Coventry could be made homeless for a third time in a decade – unless they were to purchase the arena themselves.”

A spokesperson for ACL said: “The arena is a profitable standalone business with huge potential and therefore is attracting strong interest from a number of parties. We have filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators and we will be aiming to use this period to complete a deal with a venue operator.

“It would also allow the arena to continue to generate funds through the exhibition, conference and hotel business and would also mean the Rugby League World Cup game and Coventry City fixtures will go ahead as planned, which, we believe, is in everyone’s interest.

