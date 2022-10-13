United could be without 12 senior players for this weekend’s visit of Blackpool, although coaching staff insist midfielder James McAtee will be available for selection after being forced off during their defeat at Stoke City five days ago.

Given the lack of options at Heckingbottom’s disposal, the 44-year-old was asked if his team deserves more credit for the fact it is preparing to face Michael Appleton’s side still in pole position to reach the Premier League next term.

“We’re happy to go under the radar,” he replied, in response to a question from The Star. “We're not a fussy group. We don’t need the attention, we don’t crave it or demand it. We know, internally, the challenges these lads have overcome and we know why they’ve been able to do that - because of their fight, their desire and their attitude.

“But we don’t need others to tell us that. Some people might. This group doesn’t. They’re just trying to do it for their teammates, the fans and of course themselves.”

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie has helped Paul Heckingbottom's team climb to the top of the table: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

McAtee, on loan from Manchester City, appeared to have joined the ranks of United’s walking wounded when he went down during the second-half of their 3-1 defeat in Staffordshire. However, Heckingbottom later insisted that the youngster was suffering from cramp; even though captain Billy Sharp immediately appeared to signal the youngster needed to be substituted. John Egan also required lengthy treatment before the interval. Heckingbottom also predicted he will be available for selection against Blackpool because it was an “impact” injury. The Republic of Ireland defender went on to complete the game at the bet365 Stadium, where United slipped to a second straight defeat after also being beaten by Queens Park Rangers in their second outing since the international break.

“If people want to talk about others then that’s fine by us,” said Heckingbottom. “If they want to talk about us, that’s fine too. It doesn’t change anything, This is only the start (of the season) and there’s a long way, a very long way, to go yet.”

