World Snooker 2025: Top players in 'green baize carpet' event to launch contest in Sheffield
On Good Friday, April 18, the world’s top 16 players will walk in pairs from the Winter Garden to the Crucible on a carpet matching the colour of green baize.
The fun will start in Tudor Square at 11.30am with live music. From 12.15pm, master of ceremonies Rob Walker will build up the atmosphere, talking to special guests, and there will be free merchandise giveaways.
From 1pm to 2pm, the top 16, including defending world champion Kyren Wilson, plus Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy, will grace the green carpet.
Snooker fans will get the chance for autographs and selfies with many of the players, organisers say.
After 2pm, a few of the top stars will also play frames against fans on snooker tables in the Fanzone area, outside the Crucible.
The Halo World Championship, which has been staged at the Crucible every year since 1977, starts the following day and runs from Saturday, April 19 to Monday, May 5. The top 16 will be joined by 16 qualifiers to battle for the famous trophy and a top prize of £500,000, watched by a global audience of 500 million.
Tom Rowell, of World Snooker Tour, said: “This is an amazing opportunity for fans to get involved in the Halo World Championship, even if they are not among the lucky few who have tickets for the Crucible.
“To see the world’s elite players walking through the square will be a great celebration of our sport and a proud moment for the people of Sheffield.
“We are working on a range of activities across the tournament which will build the whole experience of our biggest event for the players, fans and everyone in the city. We look forward to working with our partners on making this the best ever World Championship!”
World Snooker Tour, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Theatres are joining forces to celebrate the World Championship throughout the tournament, with fun for fans in Tudor Square across the fortnight.
Coun Martin Smith, chair of the economic development and skills committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “The thousands of snooker fans from around the world visiting the city, alongside our wonderful Sheffield community, are invited to come down and get involved, whether that’s meeting the players, or bagging some special giveaways.
“Sheffield loves snooker, and the World Championship is monumental for the city. This new event means everyone can be involved in the celebrations and the excitement, whether you have a ticket for the main event or not.”
