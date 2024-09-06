A major road to Manchester will be closed for four days for roadworks.

Northern Powergrid is set to install a new electrical connection on the A57 Snake Road between Heyridge Farm and Gillott Hey.

A Derbyshire County Council Temporary Road Closure Notice states the work will take place between Monday, September 16 and Friday, September 20.

The Snake Pass will close for four days for roadworks by Northern Powergrid | National World /DCC

It adds: “Access will be maintained, whenever reasonably possible, on the affected length of road. The road will re-open as soon as the work is finished. This may be earlier than advertised.”

The Snake Pass is one of two main roads connecting Sheffield and Manchester across the Peak District National Park.

It is notorious for closures and restrictions due to bad weather and landslips. It also has several sharp bends near the summit which have seen many accidents.

The county council’s website currently shows traffic lights and lane restrictions at the Alport Landslip and Gillott Hey Farm, a 20mph speed limit ‘due to deterioration of carriageway’ at Woodhouse Slip, and an emergency 7.5 tonne weight limit on all of the Snake Pass between Glossop and the Ashopton Viaduct due to the Gillot Hey Slip.

Northern Powergrid was contacted for comment.