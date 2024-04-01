A57 Snake Pass: Motorcyclist killed in collision on Sheffield to Manchester route on Easter Sunday
Police officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the A57 Snake Pass on Sunday March 31.
Derbyshire Constabulary was called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle at 11:20am yesterday.
The rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The force said his family has been made aware.
The driver of the car, a Kia Picanto, was not seriously injured.
The hill pass was closed between Hurst Road in Glossop, and the junction with Ladybower Reservoir following the serious collision, and reopened at 8:40pm that evening.
Anyone who was in the area and may be able to assist officers with their investigation – particularly anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the moments prior to the collision – is asked to contact the force, referencing crime number 24000187594.
You can contact Derbyshire Constabulary by calling 101, by their website, by messaging their account on Facebook, or by contacting @DerPolContact on X.
Alternatively, you can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.