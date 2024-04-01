A57 Snake Pass: Motorcyclist killed in collision on Sheffield to Manchester route on Easter Sunday

The road was shut for nine hours following the horror collision
Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 1st Apr 2024, 09:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the A57 Snake Pass on Sunday March 31. 

Derbyshire Constabulary was called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle at 11:20am yesterday. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The force said his family has been made aware.

The driver of the car, a Kia Picanto, was not seriously injured.

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision on the Snake Pass. Photo: AdobeA motorcyclist has been killed in a collision on the Snake Pass. Photo: Adobe
A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision on the Snake Pass. Photo: Adobe

The hill pass was closed between Hurst Road in Glossop, and the junction with Ladybower Reservoir following the serious collision, and reopened at 8:40pm that evening.

Anyone who was in the area and may be able to assist officers with their investigation – particularly anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the moments prior to the collision – is asked to contact the force, referencing crime number 24000187594.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can contact Derbyshire Constabulary by calling 101, by their website, by messaging their account on Facebook, or by contacting @DerPolContact on X.

Alternatively, you can also contact independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:SheffieldManchesterSuzukiFacebook