Police officers are appealing for information following a fatal collision on the A57 Snake Pass on Sunday March 31.

Derbyshire Constabulary was called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle at 11:20am yesterday.

The rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The force said his family has been made aware.

The driver of the car, a Kia Picanto, was not seriously injured.

A motorcyclist has been killed in a collision on the Snake Pass. Photo: Adobe

The hill pass was closed between Hurst Road in Glossop, and the junction with Ladybower Reservoir following the serious collision, and reopened at 8:40pm that evening.

Anyone who was in the area and may be able to assist officers with their investigation – particularly anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the moments prior to the collision – is asked to contact the force, referencing crime number 24000187594.

