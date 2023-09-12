A57 Snake Pass: 'Serious collision' closes A57 between Sheffield and Glossop and drivers urged to avoid area
Drivers have been told to avoid the Snake Pass following a 'serious collision'.
A 'serious collision' has seen the A57 Snake Pass closed between its junction with Hurst Road in Glossop, and the Snake Pass Summit. Derbyshire Constabulary has reported that the crash is affecting traffic between Glossop and the Ladybower Reservoir.
The incident was first reported on AA Traffic shortly before midday, and the road remains shut in both directions several hours later. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area to find an alternative route.
It is not yet known whether there has been any casualties in the collision.
Derbyshire Constabulary has been contacted for further details.