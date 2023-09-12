News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Man left train worker 'traumatised' after 'touching between her legs'
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

A57 Snake Pass: 'Serious collision' closes A57 between Sheffield and Glossop and drivers urged to avoid area

Drivers have been told to avoid the Snake Pass following a 'serious collision'.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:12 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 'serious collision' has seen the A57 Snake Pass closed between its junction with Hurst Road in Glossop, and the Snake Pass Summit. Derbyshire Constabulary has reported that the crash is affecting traffic between Glossop and the Ladybower Reservoir.

The incident was first reported on AA Traffic shortly before midday, and the road remains shut in both directions several hours later. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area to find an alternative route.

It is not yet known whether there has been any casualties in the collision.

Derbyshire Constabulary has been contacted for further details.

Related topics:DriversA57SheffieldTraffic