Resurfacing works at Gillot Hey and Wood Cottage will close the route through the Peaks to all traffic, including pedestrians and cyclists, from Monday, May 22, 2023.
Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Assets and Transport, Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, said: “With the weather conditions now improving, we’ve taken the opportunity to carry out repairs to the two sections of road damaged by the last year’s landslips as soon as we could and before the busy bank holiday weekend.
“It’s a challenging location for our team, working on some of the highest ground in the county and in an exposed, rural location on a narrow stretch of road. The sites have already slipped and we want to make sure we have the time and space to successfully carry out the complex resurfacing repairs.
“This is why we have decided to close the road from the summit of the Snake Pass to the turning for the Upper Derwent visitor centre at Fairholmes to make sure we keep the public safe, to minimise the risk of collisions between vehicles and to help our team complete the works as quickly as possible.”
The two sections of the road were badly damaged by heavy rainfall in February 2022, during Storm Eunice and Franklin. The adverse weather caused major landslips of up to two metres.
To protect the road from further damage, traffic lights at Gillot Hey and Wood Cottage, a 20mph speed limit and a 7.5 tonne HGV weight limit were put in place.
Urgent repairs are now needed, with damaged road needing to be removed and replaced with a new, smoother surface. The County Council will carry out a range of repairs during the closure, in order to minimise the inconvenience to drivers.
Wall and pothole repairs are planned, as well as surface dressing and clearing out drains to minimise the risk of flooding. Access to the road will be maintained for local residents, deliveries into the area, and farmers moving heavy equipment and livestock.